Man serving suspended term for abducting 3 girls arrested for rape

TOCHIGI (TR) – A 38-year-old man serving a suspended prison term for abducting three girls has been accused of raping a woman, police have revealed, reports Nippon News Network (July 8).

In the latest allegations, Hiroaki Sakaue, an employee in the real estate industry, allegedly brought the woman, 21, to his residence in Honjo City, Saitama Prefecture and sexually assaulted her early on Tuesday.

Upon his arrest, Sakaue denied the allegations, the Shimotsuke Police Station said.

The day before the incident, the woman ran away from home. She became acquainted with Sakaue via social media.

Afterward, the victim divulged what transpired to an acquaintance. “I was forced to do something nasty,” she said.

In 2019, a court handed Sakaue the suspended prison term for abducting three runaway girls, then aged 14 and 15. For