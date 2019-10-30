Real estate employee accused of abducting school girl

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a male employee in the real estate industry for allegedly abducting a middle school girl and confining her for more than one month, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Oct. 30).

Between September 17 and October 29, Hiroaki Sakaue kept the girl at a two-floor apartment he manages that is located near his residence in Honjo City.

On Tuesday, officers found the girl at the residence. She was unharmed, the Urawa Police Station said.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of kidnapping, Sakaue admitted to the allegations, police said.

According to police, the suspect met the girl via a social-networking service. After she posted a message on the service indicating she wanted to run away from home, he responded, “I provide you with advice.”

On September 18, the father of the girl consulted with police. “My daughter never returned home,” he said.