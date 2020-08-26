Man not prosecuted over fatal stabbing of brother with pruning shears

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a 43-year-old man over the alleged fatal stabbing of his brother in Ota Ward earlier this year, reports TBS News (Aug. 25).

At around 12:40 a.m. on May 5, Tetsushi Taguchi, a company employee, allegedly used pruning shears to stab his brother, 40-year-old Terushi, in the chest and back at the residence of their father.

Terushi was later confirmed dead at a hospital, the Denenchofu Police Station said previously.

Taguchi was drunk at the time. Upon his arrest on suspicion of attempted murder, he said, “I do not recall [the matter].”

Police later considered whether to change the charges to murder. However, Taguchi was sent to prosecutors for attempted murder.

On Tuesday, prosecutors with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Taguchi.

According to persons with knowledge of the matter, the results of a psychological examination given after the arrest of Taguchi appear to have indicated that he could not be held liable for the crime.

At the time of the incident, Taguchi and his brother were visiting their father for the Golden Week holiday.