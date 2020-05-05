 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Man fatally stabs brother with pruning shears in Ota

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on May 5, 2020

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police arrested a 43-year-old man over the alleged fatal stabbing of his brother in Ota Ward early Tuesday, reports Jiji Press (May 5).

At around 12:40 a.m., Tetsushi Taguchi, a company employee, allegedly used pruning shears to stab his brother, 40-year-old Terushi, in the chest and back at the residence of their father, located in the Minamiyukigaya area.

Terushi was later confirmed dead at a hospital, the Denenchofu Police Station said.

A man fatally stabbed his brother with pruning scissors in Ota Ward early Tuesday (Twitter)

Taguchi was drunk at the time. Upon his arrest on suspicion of attempted murder, he said, “I do not recall [the matter].”

At the time of the incident, Taguchi and his brother were visiting their father for the Golden Week holiday.

In addition to seeking a motive for the crime, police are investigating whether to change the charges to murder.

