Man fatally stabs brother with pruning shears in Ota

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police arrested a 43-year-old man over the alleged fatal stabbing of his brother in Ota Ward early Tuesday, reports Jiji Press (May 5).

At around 12:40 a.m., Tetsushi Taguchi, a company employee, allegedly used pruning shears to stab his brother, 40-year-old Terushi, in the chest and back at the residence of their father, located in the Minamiyukigaya area.

Terushi was later confirmed dead at a hospital, the Denenchofu Police Station said.

Taguchi was drunk at the time. Upon his arrest on suspicion of attempted murder, he said, “I do not recall [the matter].”

At the time of the incident, Taguchi and his brother were visiting their father for the Golden Week holiday.

In addition to seeking a motive for the crime, police are investigating whether to change the charges to murder.