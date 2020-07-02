Man nabbed over swindle of third woman in ‘mistress contract’ scam

TOKYO (TR) – A 46-year-old man in custody for swindling two women over a so-called “mistress contract” has been accused in a third case, police said, reports TBS News (July 1).

On April 2, Shinji Sudo, of no known occupation, presented a woman, aged in her 20s, a fake bank check for 7 million yen at a high-end hotel in Shinjuku Ward.

“You have no work, right?” he reportedly said in referring to the coronavirus pandemic. “I’ll support you if you’ll be my mistress.”

However, when the woman went to a bank from where the check was drawn she learned it was a fake.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of forgery, Sudo admitted to the allegations, the Marunouchi Police Station said.

Police first arrested the suspect in May. In February, he targeted a female sex worker with the same ruse during a visit to a high-end hotel in Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture. The following month, he did the same thing with another sex worker at a hotel in Shinjuku.