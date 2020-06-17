Man nabbed over swindle of second woman in ‘mistress contract’ scam

TOKYO (TR) – A 46-year-old man in custody for swindling a woman over a so-called “mistress contract” has been accused in a second case, police said, reports TBS News (June 17).

In March, Shinji Sudo, of no known occupation, presented a sex worker, aged in her 20s, a fake bank check for 8 million yen at a hotel in the Kabukicho red-light district of Shinjuku Ward.

“You have no work due to the coronavirus, right?” he reportedly said. “I’ll pay you to be my mistress.”

However, the bank from the check was drawn later told her it was a fake.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of forgery, Sudo admitted to the allegations, police said.

Police first arrested the suspect last month. In February, he targeted another female sex worker with the same ruse during a visit to a high-end hotel in Yokohama City.