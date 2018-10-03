Man nabbed over murder of acquaintance whose corpse found bound

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police last month arrested a 56-year-old man over the alleged murder of a male acquaintance whose corpse was found bound in his residence in Okazaki City, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Sept. 20).

At just past noon on August 31, officers found the body of Yoshio Ikuta, a company employee, inside the residence, located in the Hashimecho area, with his arms and legs bound and a blindfold over his eyes.

The abdomen and neck of Ikuta had received several stab wounds. The results of an autopsy revealed the cause of death was a wound to the abdomen, police said previously.

On September 19, police accused Tsuneyuki Takahashi, of no known occupation, of murder. A knife believed to have been used in the crime was found in an unspecified location in Anjo City.

In addition to the victim, the suspect is acquainted with his 45-year-old wife. In the past, the suspect experienced problems with the victim that were related to his wife and money, police said.

On the day of the discovery of his body, Ikuta did not arrive at work. After a colleague failed to contact him, police were alerted at around 10:00 a.m. The day before, Ikuta left work and headed home. The incident is believed to have taken place at some point thereafter, police said previously.