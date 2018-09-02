 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Aichi: Corpse of man found stabbed, bound, blindfolded

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on September 2, 2018

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have launched a murder case after the body of a man was found with stab wounds in his residence in Okazaki City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 1).

At just past noon on August 31, officers found the body of Yoshio Ikuta, a company employee, inside the residence, located in the Hashimecho area, with his arms and legs bound and a blindfold over his eyes.

The abdomen and neck of Ikuta had received several stab wounds. The results of an autopsy revealed the cause of death was a wound to the abdomen, police said.

The front door and windows of the residence were locked, and the interior showed no signs of having been ransacked.

Earlier that day, Ikuta did not arrive at work. After a colleague failed to contact him, police were alerted at around 10:00 a.m.

in Okazaki City
A man was found dead in his residence in Okazaki City on August 31 (Twitter)

A neighbor said that Ikuta was the head of the town council. “I didn’t notice anything unusual recently,” the neighbor said. Another neighbor noted that a vehicle was parked nearby the residence at around 7:00 a.m. on the morning of the discovery of Ikuta’s body.

On August 30, Ikuta left work and headed home. The incident is believed to have taken place at some point thereafter, police said.

Published in Crime, Japan, Japan Breaking News and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »