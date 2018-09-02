Aichi: Corpse of man found stabbed, bound, blindfolded

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have launched a murder case after the body of a man was found with stab wounds in his residence in Okazaki City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Sept. 1).

At just past noon on August 31, officers found the body of Yoshio Ikuta, a company employee, inside the residence, located in the Hashimecho area, with his arms and legs bound and a blindfold over his eyes.

The abdomen and neck of Ikuta had received several stab wounds. The results of an autopsy revealed the cause of death was a wound to the abdomen, police said.

The front door and windows of the residence were locked, and the interior showed no signs of having been ransacked.

Earlier that day, Ikuta did not arrive at work. After a colleague failed to contact him, police were alerted at around 10:00 a.m.

A neighbor said that Ikuta was the head of the town council. “I didn’t notice anything unusual recently,” the neighbor said. Another neighbor noted that a vehicle was parked nearby the residence at around 7:00 a.m. on the morning of the discovery of Ikuta’s body.

On August 30, Ikuta left work and headed home. The incident is believed to have taken place at some point thereafter, police said.