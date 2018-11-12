Man arrested over stabbing of woman in Yokohama ‘wanted money’

KANAGAWA (TR) – A 71-year-old man arrested over the alleged stabbing of a woman in Yokohama over the weekend has told police he committed the crime for money, reports TV Asahi (Nov. 12).

At around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Yoshikane Omi, of no known occupation, allegedly came up behind Ayu Hirose, 34, and stabbed her with a knife on a street in a shopping district in Kanagawa Ward.

After a newspaper deliveryman found Hirose collapsed and bleeding, he tipped off emergency services. She was later transported a hospital in a conscious state with injuries to her back. Though her injuries are serious, her condition is not life-threatening, according to police.

Hirose, who lives in the area, said that she was attacked by an unknown man within a distance of about 100 meters after she exited a convenience store on her way home. After the incident, the perpetrator fled the scene, police said.

An examination of security camera footage by police showed a man in a black jacket walking with a cane behind Hirose.

Police apprehended Omi on Monday. “I did because I wanted money,” the suspect was quoted by police upon his arrest for attempted murder and robbery.