 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Man arrested over stabbing of woman in Yokohama ‘wanted money’

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on November 13, 2018

KANAGAWA (TR) – A 71-year-old man arrested over the alleged stabbing of a woman in Yokohama over the weekend has told police he committed the crime for money, reports TV Asahi (Nov. 12).

At around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Yoshikane Omi, of no known occupation, allegedly came up behind Ayu Hirose, 34, and stabbed her with a knife on a street in a shopping district in Kanagawa Ward.

After a newspaper deliveryman found Hirose collapsed and bleeding, he tipped off emergency services. She was later transported a hospital in a conscious state with injuries to her back. Though her injuries are serious, her condition is not life-threatening, according to police.

Hirose, who lives in the area, said that she was attacked by an unknown man within a distance of about 100 meters after she exited a convenience store on her way home. After the incident, the perpetrator fled the scene, police said.

Yoshikane Omi
Yoshikane Omi (Twitter)

An examination of security camera footage by police showed a man in a black jacket walking with a cane behind Hirose.

Police apprehended Omi on Monday. “I did because I wanted money,” the suspect was quoted by police upon his arrest for attempted murder and robbery.

Published in Crime, Japan, Japan Breaking News and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »