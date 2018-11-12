 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Woman stabbed in Yokohama in apparent random attack

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on November 12, 2018

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police are hunting for a man who stabbed a woman in an apparent random attack in Yokohama early Sunday, reports Fuji News Network (Nov. 12).

At around 3:30 a.m., newspaper deliveryman tipped off emergency services, saying that a “woman is collapsed and bleeding in the street” of a shopping district in Kanagawa Ward.

Emergency personnel arriving at the scene transported the woman, 34, to a hospital in a conscious state with injuries to her back. Though her injuries are serious, her condition is not life-threatening, according to police.

A woman was attacked by an unknown perpetrator after she exited a convenience store in Kanagawa Ward on Sunday
A woman was attacked by an unknown perpetrator after she exited a convenience store in Kanagawa Ward on Sunday (Twitter)

The woman, who lives in the area, said that she was attacked by an unknown man within a distance of about 100 meters after she exited a convenience store on her way home. After the incident, the perpetrator fled the scene. A weapon was not found at the scene, police said.

Police are seeking the whereabouts of the perpetrator on suspicion of attempted murder.

Published in Crime, Japan and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »