Woman stabbed in Yokohama in apparent random attack

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police are hunting for a man who stabbed a woman in an apparent random attack in Yokohama early Sunday, reports Fuji News Network (Nov. 12).

At around 3:30 a.m., newspaper deliveryman tipped off emergency services, saying that a “woman is collapsed and bleeding in the street” of a shopping district in Kanagawa Ward.

Emergency personnel arriving at the scene transported the woman, 34, to a hospital in a conscious state with injuries to her back. Though her injuries are serious, her condition is not life-threatening, according to police.

The woman, who lives in the area, said that she was attacked by an unknown man within a distance of about 100 meters after she exited a convenience store on her way home. After the incident, the perpetrator fled the scene. A weapon was not found at the scene, police said.

Police are seeking the whereabouts of the perpetrator on suspicion of attempted murder.