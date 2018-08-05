Man admits to digging hole with mother prior to killing wife

IBARAKI (TR) – Investigative sources with the Chiba Prefectural Police have revealed that a 36-year-old male bank employee was assisted by his mother in digging a hole at their family residence to bury the body of his wife prior to killing her earlier this year, reports Fuji News Network (Aug. 4).

Last month, officers found part of a decayed corpse on the premises of the residence in Toride City, Ibaraki Prefecture. The body was later confirmed as belonging to 30-year-old Maiko Yatani, a resident of Kashiwa City, Chiba Prefecture.

In the latest development, Maiko’s husband, Takahito, told police that he killed his wife. “Two days before the killing, my other and I dug the hole to cover her body,” the suspect was quoted.

Thus far, police have accused Takahito and his mother, 63-year-old Emi, of abandoning a corpse. They both have admitted to the allegations.

In March, Takahito reported to police that Maiko exited their vehicle and never returned “after getting into an argument.” However, police were unable to verify the claim of Takahito after examining security camera footage.

During voluntary questioning prior to his arrest, Takahito admitted to burying his wife’s body on the property in Toride, where his mother resides. Officers then found the body in a part of the garden the following day.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the death of Maiko, whose killing is believed to have been systematic.