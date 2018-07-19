Chiba: Woman helped son bury wife’s corpse at family residence

IBARAKI (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a 36-year-old male bank employee and his mother for allegedly burying a body likely belonging to his wife at their family residence earlier this year, reports TBS News (July 18).

On Wednesday, officers found part of a decayed corpse on the premises of the residence in Toride City, Ibaraki Prefecture.

Police have accused Yatani, a 36-year-old resident of Kashiwa City, Chiba Prefecture, and his mother, 63-year-old Emi, of abandoning a corpse. They both admit to the allegations, police said.

In March, Yatani reported to police that his wife, 30-year-old Maiko, exited their vehicle and never returned “after getting into an argument.”

However, police were unable to verify the claim of Yatani after examining security camera footage. During voluntary questioning on Tuesday, he admitted to burying the body of his wife on the property in Toride, where his mother resides. Officers then found the body in a part of the garden the following day.

The suspect’s mother is believed to have assisted in carrying out the crime, police said.

While seeking to confirm the identity of the body, police are also investigating the circumstances that led to the death of the wife.