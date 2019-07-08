Man accused over second fire at Shibuya sex parlor

TOKYO (TR) – A 43-year-old man in custody for allegedly setting fire to a sex business in Shibuya Ward earlier this year now faces the charges over a second incident at the same location, police have revealed, reports TV Asahi (July 8).

In March, Takuji Echigo, of no known occupation, allegedly set fire to the door for the reception desk of the fuzoku parlor, housed on the second floor of a multi-tenant building in the Dogenzaka area.

There were no reports of injuries.

Echigo, who has been accused of arson, denies the allegations. “I do not recall [the matter],” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, Echigo surfaced as a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage taken in the area.

Last month, police first arrested Echigo over a similar incident at the same parlor in February. Upon his arrest, the suspect denied the allegations.