Tokyo: Man, 43, accused of setting fire to door of Shibuya sex business

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 43-year-old man for allegedly setting fire to a sex business in Shibuya Ward earlier this year, reports TBS News (June 17)

In February, Takuji Echigo, of no known occupation, allegedly set fire to the door for the reception desk of the fuzoku parlor, housed on the second floor of a multi-tenant building in the Dogenzaka area.

There were no injuries among the three employees present at the time of the incident.

Echigo, who has been accused disruption of business, denies the allegations. “I do not recall [the matter],” the suspect was quoted by police.

According to police, Echigo surfaced as a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage taken in the area. As well, traces oil were detected at the scene.

Police are now investigating whether the suspect was behind another fire that broke out at the parlor under suspicious circumstances in March.