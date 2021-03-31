Man accused of stabbing common-law wife in Sendai

MIYAGI (TR) – Miyagi Prefectural Police have arrested a 71-year-old man over the alleged stabbing of his common-law wife in Sendai City last week, reports Fuji News Network (March 31).

On the night of March 27, Masakatsu Matsumoto, of no known occupation, allegedly stabbed his common-law wife, 59, in the back on a road in Wakabayashi Ward.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of attempted murder on Tuesday, Matsumoto denied the allegations.

According to police, Matsumoto lives with his common-law wife. She is now receiving treatment for injuries not considered life-threatening.

After the incident, Matsumoto fled the scene. However, he was located in Fukushima Prefecture on Tuesday.