 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Man accused of stabbing common-law wife in Sendai

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on March 31, 2021

MIYAGI (TR) – Miyagi Prefectural Police have arrested a 71-year-old man over the alleged stabbing of his common-law wife in Sendai City last week, reports Fuji News Network (March 31).

On the night of March 27, Masakatsu Matsumoto, of no known occupation, allegedly stabbed his common-law wife, 59, in the back on a road in Wakabayashi Ward.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of attempted murder on Tuesday, Matsumoto denied the allegations.

Masakatsu Matsumoto (Twitter)

According to police, Matsumoto lives with his common-law wife. She is now receiving treatment for injuries not considered life-threatening.

After the incident, Matsumoto fled the scene. However, he was located in Fukushima Prefecture on Tuesday.

Published in Crime, Japan Breaking News and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »