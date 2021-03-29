Woman stabbed at apartment building in Sendai

MIYAGI (TR) – Miyagi Prefectural Police launched an investigation after a woman was found stabbed in Sendai City on Saturday, reports Jiji Press (March 28).

At around 10:30 p.m., a person in Wakabayashi Ward reported the “woman collapsed” inside an apartment complex.

Upon the arrival of emergency services, the woman, aged in her 60s, said that she had been stabbed.

The woman is now receiving treatment for wounds to the back in a hospital. Her condition is not considered life-threatening, police said.

It is believed that an acquaintance stabbed the woman and fled. Police are treating the case as attempted murder.