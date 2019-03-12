Man accused in fatal stabbing of father-in-law handed cab driver blood-stained bill

CHIBA (TR) – A 44-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing his father-in-law at the victim’s apartment building in Kisarazu City over the weekend fled the scene after the crime via taxi, police revealed on Tuesday, reports TV Asahi (Mar. 12).

According to police, Shoichi Ishikawa used a knife to stab Norihisa Ishikawa, a 71-year-old member of the Kisarazu City assembly, at the entrance of the 12th-floor residence on the night of March 9.

After his wife alerted emergency services, Norihisa, who had suffered several stab wounds to his abdomen and back, was later confirmed dead at a hospital, police said previously.

In the latest development, police have revealed that Shoichi boarded a taxi in front of a convenience store located approximately 1 kilometer from the residence about 4 hours after the crime took place. He then rode the cab to Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo, a drive that took approximately 1 hour.

“I’m came for work,” he told the driver. “Because I have to return to Okayama I am in a hurry.” Upon exiting the cab at a bus station in Shinjuku, he handed the driver a blood-stained 10,000-yen note.

Police subsequently apprehended Shoichi at an unspecified location in Tokyo early on March 10. At the time, he was in possession of a knife and an unspecified blunt weapon.

Upon his arrest for murder, Shoichi partially denied the allegations. “I did not intend to kill,” the suspect was quoted by police. He was sent to prosecutors on Monday. Police are still seeking a motive in the case.

In 2015, Norihisa was first elected to the assembly. Still serving his first term, he was scheduled to run in a unified local election in April.