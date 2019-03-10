Chiba: Man apprehended after city assemblyman fatally stabbed

CHIBA (TR) – Police have apprehended a man following the fatal stabbing of an assemblyman for Kisarazu City at his apartment building on Saturday, reports Jiji Press (Mar. 10).

At around 8:55 p.m., the wife of Norihisa Ishikawa, 71, alerted police after finding him “collapsed and bleeding” face-down at the 12th-floor residence, located in the Chuo area of Kisarazu.

Ishikawa, who had suffered several stab wounds to his abdomen and back, was later confirmed dead at a hospital, police said.

An examination of security camera footage by police showed a man near the residence before the incident. Police subsequently apprehended a man in Tokyo early on Sunday.

Ishikawa shared the residence with his wife. Based on the web site for the city, he joined what was then called the Ministry of Construction after graduating from the University of Tokyo.

In 2015, the native of Kisarazu was first elected to the assembly. Still serving his first term, he was scheduled to run in a unified local election in April.