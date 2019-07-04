Man, 71, not prosecuted for allegedly threatening parents of kindergartners over ‘noise’

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a 71-year-old man who allegedly sent threats to the parents of kindergartners due to noise from their children last month, reports Fuji News Network (July 5).

On June 5 and 6, Yutaka Arai, a resident of Adachi Ward, allegedly placed letters containing threatening text in the mailbox of the family of a kindergartner who uses a bus stop near the suspect’s residence.

“Don’t make noise in the parking lot in the morning. Be quiet! If that is not possible, don’t complain about what might happen,” he wrote in one letter, according to the Nishi Arai Police Station.

On Thursday, prosecutors at the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Arai. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

After his arrest, Arai denied that the text of the letters was threatening, police said previously.

On the morning of June 6, a parent discovered the letters in the mailbox after returning from the bus stop. The following day, the parent consulted with police. Other parents also reported having received similar letters.