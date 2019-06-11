Tokyo: Man, 71, accused of threatening parents of kindergartners over ‘noise’

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 71-year-old man who is suspected of sending threats to the parents of kindergartners due noise from their children, reports the Sankei Shimbun (June 10).

On June 5 and 6, Yutaka Arai, a resident of Adachi Ward, allegedly placed letters containing threatening text in the mailbox of the family of a kindergartner who uses a bus stop near the suspect’s residence.

“Don’t make noise in the parking lot in the morning. Be quiet! If that is not possible, don’t complain about what might happen,” he wrote in one letter, according to the Nishi Arai Police Station.

During questioning, Arai denied that the text of the letters was threatening, police said.

On the morning of June 6, a parent discovered the letters in the mailbox after returning from the bus stop. The following day, the parent consulted with police. Other parents also reported having received similar letters.