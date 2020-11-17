Man, 47, not prosecuted over alleged molestation of woman in Ota Ward

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have chosen to not prosecute a 47-year-old man over the alleged molestation of a woman in Ota Ward earlier this year, reports TBS News (Nov. 16).

In August, Hiroshi Hayakawa allegedly fondled the body of the woman, aged in her 30s, as she tried to park her bicycle in front of an apartment building.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of indecent assault in October, Hayakawa admitted to the allegations. “Since she was drunk, I thought she wouldn’t resist [the attack],” the suspect was quoted by the Kamata Police Station.

On Monday, prosecutors with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Hayakawa. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

According to police, Hayakawa followed the woman over a distance of around 1 kilometer after she departed a bicycle parking area near JR Kamata Station.

When she arrived at her apartment building, the suspect posed as a resident of the building. He then pretended to help her park her bicycle before carrying out the crime, police said previously.

“Let’s go play,” he reportedly said while touching her elbow. After she ignored him and went inside the building, he fled.

Hayakawa surfaced as a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage.