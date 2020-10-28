Tokyo: Man, 47, accused of molesting woman in Ota Ward

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 47-year-old man over the alleged molestation of a woman in Ota Ward earlier this year, reports TV Asahi (Oct. 28).

In August, Hiroshi Hayakawa allegedly fondled the body of the woman, aged in her 30s, as she tried to park her bicycle in front of an apartment building.

Upon his arrest, Hayakawa admitted to the allegations. “Since she was drunk, I thought she wouldn’t resist [the attack],” the suspect was quoted by the Kamata Police Station.

According to police, Hayakawa followed the woman over a distance of around 1 kilometer after she departed a bicycle parking area near JR Kamata Station.

When she arrived at her apartment building, the suspect posed as a resident of the building. He then pretended to help her park her bicycle before carrying out the crime, police said.

Hayakawa surfaced as a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage.