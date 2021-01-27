Man, 29, turned to arson ‘due to stress’

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly starting a fire at a residence in Arakawa Ward, reports Fuji News Network (July 27).

In December 2019, Ryuji Kawasaki allegedly trespassed into the vacant residence, which was undergoing demolition, and used a lighter to start the fire on the second floor.

“After getting into a fight with a friend, I started the fire due to accumulated stress,” Kawasaki was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

After starting the blaze, Kawasaki pretended to have happened past the burning the building. “Is something on fire?” he asked the manager of a nearby restaurant. After noticing the smell of something burning, the manager called the fire department.

Last month, police first arrested Kawasaki for setting fire to the belongings of a homeless man at Ueno Park in Taito Ward.