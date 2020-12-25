Man, 28, suspected of setting fire to homeless man’s baggage

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly setting fire to the baggage of a homeless man in Taito Ward, reports Fuji News Network (Dec. 25).

At around 1:00 a.m. on November 5, Ryuji Kawasaki, of no known occupation, alleged set fire to the baggage of the homeless man near Ueno Park.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of arson and causing property damage, Kawasaki admitted to the allegations. During questioning, he told police he used a lighter to start the fire.

Before the incident, Kawasaki bought the lighter and flammable liquid at a convenience store. Afterward, the suspect alerted emergency services, posing as a person who happened across the blaze.

A fire crew arriving at the scene extinguished the blaze in about 5 minutes. A photograph provided by police shows metal racks, blankets and tarps atop burned debris.

Police are aware of two other arson incidents that took place on the same area, including at a public toilet, on the same day and the evening before.

An examination of security camera footage by police appeared to show Kawasaki behind those incidents as well.