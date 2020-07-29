Male driver not prosecuted after fatal dragging of man in Shinjuku

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors announced the non-prosecution of the 62-year-old driver of a vehicle who was accused of fatally dragging another man in Shinjuku Ward last month, reports Nippon News Network (July 29).

On June 22, Azumi Shigeta, a company employee, and Hiroshi Toyota, a 62-year-old independent businessman, began arguing near Shigeta’s residence in the Nishiochiai area.

Toyota then abruptly sped off inside his vehicle. Shigeta held on to the passenger door for a distance of around 10 meters until he slammed into a concrete pole.

Shigeta suffered a fractured skull. He was confirmed dead that night, police said previously.

On Wednesday, prosecutors with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Toyota. No reason for the non-prosecution was givn.

The day after the incident, police arrested Toyota on suspicion of attempted murder. “There was a traffic-related dispute problem, but I don’t remember [anyone] getting hurt by being dragged,” he was quoted by police. He was later sent to prosecutors on suspicion of murder.

After the incident, Toyota fled the scene. However, police used security camera footage to identify his vehicle.

Prior to the incident, Toyota parked the car in front of the residence of Shigeta to visit a nearby supermarket. The pair then got into the argument.