Man dies after hitting pole while dragged by car; driver arrested

TOKYO (TR) – A 48-year-old man died after he was dragged from a vehicle driven by another man in Shinjuku Ward on Monday. The driver is in custody, police said, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (June 23).

At around 3:25 p.m., Azumi Shigeta, a company employee, and Hiroshi Toyota, a 62-year-old independent businessman, began arguing near Shigeta’s residence in the Nishiochiai area.

Toyota then abruptly sped off inside his vehicle. Shigeta held on to the passenger door for a distance of around 10 meters until he slammed into a concrete pole.

Shigeta suffered a fractured skull. He was confirmed dead that night, police said.

After the incident, Toyota fled the scene. However, police used security camera footage to identify his vehicle.

On Tuesday, police arrested Toyota on suspicion of attempted murder. “There was a traffic-related dispute problem, but I don’t remember [anyone] getting hurt by being dragged.”

Prior to the incident, Toyota parked the car in front of the residence of Shigeta to visit a nearby supermarket. The pair then got into an argument.