Mac Akasaka not prosecuted over alleged rape of female supporter

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of Mac Akasaka, a perennial candidate for Tokyo Governor who is known for campaigning in a number of costumes, over the alleged rape of a female supporter more than two years ago, reports Nikkan Sports (Nov. 12).

On April 16, 2016, Akasaka, 70, whose real name is Makoto Tonami, entertained the woman and a number of other supporters at a family restaurant in the capital’s Minato Ward. He is then alleged to have taken her back to his residence before sexually assaulting her.

According to the Akasaka Police Station, the victim was heavily intoxicated upon arrival at Akasaka’s residence, rendering her incapable of declining in his advances.

Upon being sent to prosecutors in August of this year, Akasaka, who was accused of quasi-rape, denied the allegations. “There was consent from the woman,” he was quoted by the Akasaka Police Station. In corresponding with the woman after the incident, Akasaka threatened to show a video he recorded of the session in question.

On Monday, prosecutors from the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Akasaka. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

After a 25-year stint at trading company Itochu Corp., Akasaka became a politician. On numerous occasions, he has entered the Tokyo gubernatorial election as a candidate of the Smile Party. During campaign speeches, he is often attired in a costume, including that of Superman or Santa Claus.