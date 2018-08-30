Tokyo police accuse Mac Akasaka of raping female supporter

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police on Wednesday sent Mac Akasaka, a perennial candidate for Tokyo Governor who is known for campaigning in a number of costumes, to prosecutors over the alleged rape of a female supporter two years ago, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 30).

On April 16, 2016, Akasaka, whose real name is Makoto Tonami, entertained the woman and a number of other supporters at a family restaurant in the capital’s Minato Ward. He is then alleged to have taken her back to his residence before sexually assaulting her.

Akasaka, who has been accused of quasi-rape, denies the allegations. “There was consent from the woman,” he was quoted by the Akasaka Police Station.

According to police, the victim was heavily intoxicated upon arrival at Akasaka’s residence, rendering her incapable of declining in his advances.

After a 25-year stint at trading company Itochu Corp. for 25 years, Akasaka became a politician with a most unique platform. On numerous occasions, he has entered the Tokyo gubernatorial election as a candidate of the Smile Party.

During campaign speeches in front of major train stations in the capital, he is often attired in a costume, including that of Superman or Santa Claus.