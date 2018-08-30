Love hotel robbery suspect: ‘I needed money’

GUNMA (TR) – Police on Wednesday arrested a 30-year-old man over the robbery of a love hotel in Ota City early the day before, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 29).

On Tuesday morning, Toshiya Kobayashi entered the front desk area of Hotel Diamond Vacance, located in the Higashinagaokacho area, and beat the head and face of Tatsuo Suganami, the 58-year-old male manager. “Hand over the money,” the suspect reportedly threatened.

Kobayashi then fled after snatching a reported 200,000 yen from the premises. The manager suffered broken bones in his face, police said.

“I needed money,” police quoted Kobayashi, who has been accused of robbery resulting in injury. “It was 150,000 yen. I already used some of it.” The suspect denied using a weapon to bludgeon the manager.

Hotel Diamond Vacance is located on a national highway. Based on eyewitness accounts and security camera footage, police identified a vehicle used in the caper as belonging to Kobayashi.

At around noon on Wednesday, officers found the vehicle and Kobayashi at an internet cafe in Tochigi Prefecture.

Police are now investigating whether the suspect had any accomplices and whether he was behind other crimes.