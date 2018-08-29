Gunma: Man wanted over ¥200,000 love hotel robbery

GUNMA (TR) – Gunma Prefectural Police are hunting for a man who robbed a love hotel in Ota City of 200,000 yen, reports Fuji News Network (Aug. 28).

On Tuesday morning, the perpetrator entered the front desk area of Hotel Diamond Vacance, located in the Higashinagaokacho area, and wielded a blunt instrument in striking the head of the 58-year-old male manager. “Hand over the money,” he then reportedly threatened.

The perpetrator then fled after snatching 200,000 yen from the premises. The manager suffered injuries considered serious, according to police.

Hotel Diamond Vacance is located on a national highway. However, the front desk is not visible from the highway.

Believed to be in his 20s or 30s, the perpetrator has short black hair and a well-built frame, police said.

Police are seeking his whereabouts on suspicion of robbery resulting in injury.