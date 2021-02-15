 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Kumamoto cops: Man found hanged possible suspect in murder of woman

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on February 15, 2021

KUMAMOTO (TR) – A man found hanged in a mountainous area of Yatsushiro City on Sunday is possibly a suspect in the murder of a woman last week, police have revealed, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 14).

At just past 10:00 a.m., the man was found hanged in the Myokenmachi area. According to the local fire department, the man, aged around his 70s, likely committed suicide.

The location is about 1 kilometer from the apartment of Kumiko Hirata. On the morning of February 12, police responding to a distress call found Hirata, 41, collapsed in the parking lot of the building.

Kumiko Hirata (Twitter)

Hirata, who had received multiple stab wounds over her body, was later confirmed dead, police said previously.

Police are now investigating whether the man found dead on Sunday played a role in the death of Hirata.

Published in Crime, Japan Breaking News and News

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »