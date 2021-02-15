Kumamoto cops: Man found hanged possible suspect in murder of woman

KUMAMOTO (TR) – A man found hanged in a mountainous area of Yatsushiro City on Sunday is possibly a suspect in the murder of a woman last week, police have revealed, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 14).

At just past 10:00 a.m., the man was found hanged in the Myokenmachi area. According to the local fire department, the man, aged around his 70s, likely committed suicide.

The location is about 1 kilometer from the apartment of Kumiko Hirata. On the morning of February 12, police responding to a distress call found Hirata, 41, collapsed in the parking lot of the building.

Hirata, who had received multiple stab wounds over her body, was later confirmed dead, police said previously.

Police are now investigating whether the man found dead on Sunday played a role in the death of Hirata.