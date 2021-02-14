Kumamoto police launch murder case after Woman, 41, fatally stabbed

KUMAMOTO (TR) – Kumamoto Prefectural Police launched a murder investigation after a 41-year-old woman who was found stabbed in Yatsushiro City on Friday later died, reports TBS News (Feb. 13).

At around 7:50 a.m., a resident of an apartment building in the Miyajimachi area alerted emergency services. “A woman is collapsed,” the person said.

Police and fire personnel arriving at the building found the woman — later identified as Kumiko Hirata — in the parking lot. She was later confirmed dead at a hospital, police said.

According to police, Hirata had suffered multiple stab wounds over her body.

Hirata lived in the apartment building with her two children. A witness told police that a child was screaming in the parking lot about 20 minutes before the discovery of Hirata.

Police later said both of her children were unharmed.