Kumamoto: Woman fatally stabbed in Yatsushiro

KUMAMOTO (TR) – Kumamoto Prefectural Police launched an investigation after a woman who was found stabbed in Yatsushiro City on Friday later died, reports NHK (Feb. 12).

At around 7:50 a.m., a resident of an apartment building in the Miyajimachi area alerted emergency services. “A woman is collapsed,” the person said.

Police and fire personnel arriving at the building found the woman in the parking lot. She was later confirmed dead at a hospital, police said.

According to police, the woman, believed to be in her 40s, had suffered multiple stab wounds over her body.

The woman is believed to have lived in the apartment building. Police have learned that a witness said that a child was heard screaming in the parking lot about 20 minutes before the discovery.

The apartment building is located about 2 kilometers from Shin-Yatsushiro Station.