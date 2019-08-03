Kanagawa: Man, 42, nabbed over pachinko parlor robbery

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 42-year-old man over the over alleged robbery of a pachinko parlor in Yokohama City earlier this year, reports TBS News (July 31).

On the morning of May 30, Yasuyuki Terui, an employee in the construction industry, allegedly used a crowbar to strike the upper body of a male employee of a shop attached to the parlor that redeems playing balls for cash and prizes.

He then fled the scene with about 8.5 million yen in cash. The employee, aged in his 40s, suffered minor injuries.

Terui, who has been accused or robbery resulting in injury admits to the allegations. “I have money-related problems,” the suspect was quoted by police.

About 90 minutes later, Terui rammed a white BMW sedan into two patrol cars and a truck on a road in Tokyo’s Ota Ward after officers attempted to question him.

The suspect then fled on foot. At just past 1:30 p.m., officers apprehended him near a convenience store in the Higashirokugo area of the same ward. He was later arrested on suspicion of interfering with the duties of a public servant.