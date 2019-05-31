 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Suspect in pachinko robbery rams patrol cars during attempted escape

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on May 31, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – A man suspected in the robbery of a pachinko parlor in Yokohama on Thursday rammed the vehicle he used to escape into two patrol cars. He was apprehended several hours later, police said, reports NHK (May 30).

At around 11:30 a.m., the man, aged in his 40s, rammed the white BMW sedan into two patrol cars and a truck on a road in Tokyo’s Ota Ward after officers attempted to question him.

The suspect then fled on foot. At just past 1:30 p.m., officers apprehended him near a convenience store in the Higashirokugo area of the same ward.

The man is the suspected perpetrator in the robbery of a pachinko parlor in Yokohama’s Izumi Ward earlier that day.

A suspect in a pachinko robbery crashed his vehicle during a police chase in Ota Ward
A suspect in a pachinko robbery crashed his vehicle into two patrol cars in Ota Ward on Thursday (Twitter)

At just before 10:00 a.m., the perpetrator used a crowbar to strike a male employee of a shop attached to the parlor that redeems playing balls for cash and prizes. He then fled the scene with about 7 million yen in cash.

The employee, aged in his 40s, suffered minor injuries, police said.

During the arrest of the man in Tokyo on suspicion of interfering with the duties of a public servant, officers found him to be in possession of 1.5 million yen, according to TBS News (May 31). “I did it,” the suspect was quoted in referring to the robbery.

Published in Crime, Japan, News and Yokohama

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from CrimeMore posts in Crime »