Suspect in pachinko robbery rams patrol cars during attempted escape

TOKYO (TR) – A man suspected in the robbery of a pachinko parlor in Yokohama on Thursday rammed the vehicle he used to escape into two patrol cars. He was apprehended several hours later, police said, reports NHK (May 30).

At around 11:30 a.m., the man, aged in his 40s, rammed the white BMW sedan into two patrol cars and a truck on a road in Tokyo’s Ota Ward after officers attempted to question him.

The suspect then fled on foot. At just past 1:30 p.m., officers apprehended him near a convenience store in the Higashirokugo area of the same ward.

The man is the suspected perpetrator in the robbery of a pachinko parlor in Yokohama’s Izumi Ward earlier that day.

At just before 10:00 a.m., the perpetrator used a crowbar to strike a male employee of a shop attached to the parlor that redeems playing balls for cash and prizes. He then fled the scene with about 7 million yen in cash.

The employee, aged in his 40s, suffered minor injuries, police said.

During the arrest of the man in Tokyo on suspicion of interfering with the duties of a public servant, officers found him to be in possession of 1.5 million yen, according to TBS News (May 31). “I did it,” the suspect was quoted in referring to the robbery.