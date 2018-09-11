Kanagawa cops hunt for man suspected in robbery of taxi

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police are hunting for a man who is suspected in the robbery of the male driver of a taxi in Kawasaki City last month, reports Nippon News Network (Sept. 11).

At around 3:30 a.m. on August. 31, the perpetrator boarded the cab in front of Kawasaki-Daishi Station in Kawasaki Ward and asked to be taken in the direction of Mizonokuchi.

Upon arrival, the perpetrator can be seen pushing aside the plastic barrier separating him from the front seat and grabbing the driver. After a scuffle ensued, the suspect pulled out a knife.

“I’ll slash you,” the perpetrator is heard saying in footage taken from an onboard camera. “Hand over the money, and be fast about it.”

The passenger then fled the cab with 45,000 yen in cash while dodging the fare of 5,000 yen.

Based on an analysis of the footage, police revealed on Tuesday that the perpetrator is 47-year-old Shuichiro Masago. Police are seeking his whereabouts on suspicion of robbery.

According to police, Masago robbed another taxi driver in Yokohama on September 7. He is believed to have committed the crime in other locations in the Kanto area.

Persons with information the case are advised to call the Takatsu Police Station at 044-822-0110.