Kanagawa: Onboard camera video shows passenger rob taxi driver

KANAGAWA (TR) – Video footage taken from the onboard camera of a taxi shows a male passenger carrying out a robbery of its driver in Kawasaki City last week, reports Fuji News Network (Sept. 1).

At around 3:30 a.m. on August. 31, the passenger boarded the cab in front of Kawasaki-Daishi Station in Kawasaki Ward and asked to be taken in the direction of Mizonokuchi.

In the footage, the passenger can be seen pushing aside the plastic barrier separating him from the front seat and grabbing the driver upon arrival.

“Customer, be careful,” the driver can be heard just after the scuffle causes the horn to sound. “Watch your hands,” the passenger responds.

“What are you doing. Stop it,” the driver says. “Kill the engine,” the passenger demands and produces a knife as the pair wrestle in the front seat. “I’ll slash you. Hand over the money, and be fast about it.”

The passenger then fled the cab with 45,000 yen in cash while dodging the fare of 5,000 yen.

Kanagawa Prefectural Police are analyzing the video to identify the perpetrator.