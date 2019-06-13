Kabukicho restaurant employee not prosecuted over alleged theft from register

TOKYO (TR) – Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of a 24-year-old former employee at a restaurant in the Kabukicho red-light district for the theft of cash earlier this year, reports Fuji News Network (May 22).

In January, Riku Numata, then an employee, crept into the restaurant while it was closed and allegedly stole 77,000 yen in cash from the register at the the entrance.

In security camera footage provided by police, a man in a coat is shown entering the lobby and moving behind the front counter.

On Wednesday, prosecutors at the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Numata. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

At the time of his arrest last month, Numata denied the allegations, telling police, “It was just a loan.”