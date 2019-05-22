Kabukicho restaurant employee caught stealing from register

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 24-year-old former employee at a restaurant in the Kabukicho red-light district for the theft of cash earlier this year, reports Fuji News Network (May 22).

In January, Riku Numata, then an employee, crept into the restaurant while it was closed and stole 77,000 yen in cash from the register at the the entrance.

In security camera footage provided by police, a man in a coat is shown entering the lobby and moving behind front counter.

“It was just a loan,” Numata was quoted in denying the allegations.

“It’s a pretty shocking event, as we all worked really hard every day to accumulate those sales,” the manager of the restaurant was quoted.