Junnosuke Taguchi released on bail after arrest for possession of marijuana

TOKYO (TR) – Junnosuke Taguchi, a former member of boy band KAT-TUN, on Friday was released on bail after he was indicted earlier this week over the alleged possession of marijuana, reports TV Asahi (June 7).

In front of the Tokyo Wangan Police Station, Taguchi offered an apology “to fans and relevant parties for concern over the incident” in front of an assembled press corps.

“Until the end, I swear that I will not participate in crimes, including those involving illegal drugs such as marijuana,” said Taguchi, attired in a dark suit. “For a while, my own entertainment activities will be suspended, but, through firm resolve, I will rehabilitate myself, atone for my sins and work to regain trust.”

Taguchi then held a deep bow for several seconds before prostrating himself on the pavement in the dogeza position.

On May 22, the Kanto Narcotics Control Department seized about 2.3 grams of marijuana and smoking utensils from the Setagaya Ward residence shared by Taguchi, 33, and his girlfriend, 38-year-old actress Rena Komine.

Upon their arrests, Taguchi and Komine admitted to the allegations. They were prosecuted on Wednesday.

Police previously revealed that Taguchi admitted to being a long-time user of the drug. “I started using about 10 years ago,” he reportedly said.

Police also previously said that investigators discovered a large amount of marijuana ashes, rolling papers and a grinder used to grind buds inside the residence.

On Thursday, attorneys for Taguchi and Komine submitted a request to prosecutors for the defendants to be released on bail. The bail amount was 3 million yen.

In 2006, Taguchi, 33, joined KAT-TUN, which is under the Johnny & Associates agency. His last appearance in the group was in 2016.