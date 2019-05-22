Ex-KAT-TUN member Junnosuke Taguchi arrested for possession of marijuana

TOKYO (TR) – Junnosuke Taguchi, a former member of boy band KAT-TUN, and his girlfriend, actress Rena Komine, have been arrested over the alleged possession of marijuana, law enforcement has revealed, reports Jiji Press (May 22).

On Wednesday, the Kanto Narcotics Control Department seized several grams of marijuana and smoking utensils from the Setagaya Ward residence shared by Taguchi and Komine. The department did not reveal whether the suspects admit to the allegations.

In 2006, Taguchi, 33, joined KAT-TUN, which is under the Johnny & Associates agency. His last appearance in the group was in 2016. Later that year, he made his debut as a solo artist with the single “Hero.”

Komine, 38, has appeared in a number of films, including an installment in the “Kamen Rider” series in 2005.

In 2017, Tokyo police arrested Koki Tanaka, also a former member of KAT-TUN, for the possession of marijuana. He was later not prosecuted for the crime.