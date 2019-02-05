Iwate woman accused of dumping 80 kg of garbage on neighbor’s balcony

IWATE (TR) – Marie Kondo has been making waves in the U.S. with her series on Netflix that features her instructing households on how to tidy up. Back in Japan, it seems one woman in Morioka City has taken such concepts a little too far.

On Tuesday, Hiroko Hirano, 63, of no known occupation, was prosecuted for dumping a total of 82 kilograms of garbage onto the balcony of her neighbor at an apartment building in Morioka City over several years, reports Nippon News Network (Feb. 5).

The garbage included bags of assorted trash, boxes, plastic and glass bottles, cans, food scraps and a blanket.

In 2017, the Morioka City government issued a warning to Hirano, advising her to not deposit garbage on the balcony. About one year before that, the residents of the other unit evacuated.

But even with the neighboring unit vacant, the barrage of refuse continued, with one item smashing a glass window, which resulted in a call to the Iwate Prefectural Police.

During questioning by police, Hirano denied the allegations.