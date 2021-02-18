Iwate city council chairman handed suspended prison term for sex with teen girl

IWATE (TR) – A court here has handed the chairman of the Ninohe City council a suspended prison term for engaging in sex with a teenage girl last year, reports Fuji News Network (Feb. 17).

At the Morioka District Court on Wednesday, presiding judge Kataoka handed Kiyoaki Ogasawara, 76, an 18-month prison term, suspended for four years.

“Despite being in a position to promote the healthy upbringing of young people, your responsibility for the crimes [in this case] is great,” Kataoka said.

According to the decision, Ogasawara engaged in acts deemed obscene with the girl inside a lodging facility in Hachinohe City, Aomori Prefecture while knowing she was a minor on the morning of March 23.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of violating a prefectural ordinance regarding the healthy upbringing of youths, Ogasawara denied the allegations. “That is not factual,” the suspect was quoted by the Ninohe Police Station.

Judge Kataoka said in closing, “I want you to contribute to society in the future.”