Iwate city council chairman accused of sex with teen girl

IWATE (TR) – Iwate Prefectural Police have arrested the chairman of the Ninohe City council for allegedly engaging in sex with a teenage girl, reports Jiji Press (Nov. 9).

Over a roughly one-hour period on the morning of March 23, Kiyoaki Ogasawara, 76, allegedly engaged in acts deemed obscene with the girl inside a lodging facility in Hachinohe City, Aomori Prefecture while knowing she was a minor.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of violating a prefectural ordinance regarding the healthy upbringing of youths on Monday, Ogasawara denied the allegations. “That is not factual,” the suspect was quoted by the Ninohe Police Station.

According to police, the girl lives in Aomori. She is likely an acquaintance of Ogasawara. They are believed to have traveled to the lodge together inside his car.

Ogasawara was first elected to the council in 2005. He is currently serving his sixth term. He assumed the position of chairman in August of last year.