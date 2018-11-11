Ishikawa: Man, 23, killed grandfather for cash to play pachinko

ISHIKAWA (TR) – A 23-year-old man arrested for fatally strangling his grandfather at the residence they shared in Kanazawa City last week committed the crime for money to play pachinko, police said on Saturday, reports Nippon News Network (Nov. 9).

On November 8, Shota Kitajima used a cord to strangle his grandfather, 71-year-old Seikichi. At just before 8:00 p.m. that day, the suspect’s younger brother, 21, found Seikichi lying face-down on the first floor of the residence and alerted police.

About 90 minutes later, police found Kitajima at a pachinko parlor in Nomi City, located about 30 kilometers away from the residence. He was then arrested on suspicion of murder.

During questioning, Kitajima admitted to the allegations. He later said that he took a television from Seikichi’s room at the residence and sold it at a used-goods store in Kanazawa City.

Police suspect that the proceeds from the sale were used at the pachinko parlor. On November 10, police sent Kitajima to prosecutors on suspicion of robbery resulting in murder.