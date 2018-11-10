 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Ishikawa: Man, 23, accused of fatally strangling grandfather with cord

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on November 10, 2018

ISHIKAWA (TR) – Ishikawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 23-year-old man for fatally strangling his grandfather at the residence they shared in Kanazawa City on Thursday, reports Nippon News Network (Nov. 9).

According to police, Shota Kitajima used a cord to strangle his grandfather, 71-year-old Seikichi. At just before 8:00 p.m., the suspect’s younger brother, 21, found Seikichi lying face-down on the first floor of the residence and alerted police.

About 90 minutes later, police found Kitajima at a pachinko parlor in Nomi City, located about 30 kilometers away from the residence. He was then arrested on suspicion of murder.

A man, 23, fatally strangled his grandfather at their residence in Kanazawa City on Thursday (Twitter)

Kitajima admits to the allegations. However, he has not divulged a motive for the crime, police said.

