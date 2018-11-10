Ishikawa: Man, 23, accused of fatally strangling grandfather with cord

ISHIKAWA (TR) – Ishikawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 23-year-old man for fatally strangling his grandfather at the residence they shared in Kanazawa City on Thursday, reports Nippon News Network (Nov. 9).

According to police, Shota Kitajima used a cord to strangle his grandfather, 71-year-old Seikichi. At just before 8:00 p.m., the suspect’s younger brother, 21, found Seikichi lying face-down on the first floor of the residence and alerted police.

About 90 minutes later, police found Kitajima at a pachinko parlor in Nomi City, located about 30 kilometers away from the residence. He was then arrested on suspicion of murder.

Kitajima admits to the allegations. However, he has not divulged a motive for the crime, police said.