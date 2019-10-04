ID of missing Chinese woman found in suitcase with corpse

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have revealed that an identification card for a missing Chinese woman was found along with skeletal remains inside a suitcase dumped along a riverbed in Nishio City, reports Kyodo News (Oct. 3).

At around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a worker cutting grass along the Yahagifuru River tipped off police about the suitcase, which was found on an embankment.

Officers arriving at the scene found the remains inside the locked red suitcase, measuring 70 centimeters tall, 50 centimeters wide and 30 centimeters thick.

On Thursday, police said that the results of an autopsy revealed that the body is that of a woman aged between 25 and 40. She is believed to have died up to 3 months ago. The cause of death is not known.

As well, police said that the identification card also found inside the suitcase is for a 37-year-old Chinese woman who has visited Japan several times.

She most recently arrived in June, when she stayed at a private residence in Tokyo’s Ikebukuro area. She went missing in July. In early August, her brother lodged a missing persons report with police.

The corpse was found packed in the suitcase with the hands grabbing the knees. There were no signs that the body had been tied, police said.

Police are now working to confirm the identity of the body.