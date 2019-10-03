Aichi: Skeletal remains found in suitcase dumped at river

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police launched an investigation after skeletal remains were found inside a suitcase dumped at a riverbed in Nishio City on Wednesday, reports the NHK (Oct. 3).

At around 1:30 p.m., a worker cutting grass along the Yahagifuru River in the Ugaikecho area reported an “offensive smell coming from a suitcase” found on an embankment.

Officers arriving at the scene found the remains inside the locked red suitcase, measuring 70 centimeters tall, 50 centimeters wide and 30 centimeters thick.

The gender of the person is not known. The person is believed to have died at least several months ago, police said.

The suitcase was found about 10 meters below a road running atop the embankment. The location is about 2 kilometers east of Fukuchi Station on the Meitetsu Nishio Line.

In addition to identifying the body, police are investigating the cause of death. The case is being treated as abandoning a corpse.