Ibaraki police seek motive of woman who used squirt gun to snuff out Olympic flame

IBARAKI (TR) – The Olympic Games are scheduled to be begin in Tokyo later this month while the government continues to grapple with the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

Despite this, Ibaraki Prefectural Police are still unsure of the motive of a 53-year-old woman who lodged a protest against the proceedings over the weekend, reports Fuji News Network (July 6).

On Sunday, Kayoko Takahashi, of no known occupation, used a squirt gun to fire an unknown liquid at the Olympic flame carried by a 73-year-old male runner during the torch relay in Mito City.

“I [wanted to] snuff out the flame,” said Takahashi upon her arrest on suspicion of disruption of business. “I oppose the Olympics.”

In footage posted social media, Takahashi is shown with the squirt gun as the procession passes. As the runner approaches, she begins firing the liquid, but the flame appears to be undisturbed.

Police later determined that since the liquid did not contain an offensive smell or exhibit any tackiness then it must be water.

However, an investigation into her motive for the crime is ongoing, police said.

The relay continued in the prefecture on Monday.