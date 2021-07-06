Ibaraki woman ‘opposed to Olympics’ tries to douse torch with squirt gun

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police arrested a 53-year-old woman after she attempted to extinguish the torch for the Olympic Games during the relay in Mito on Sunday, reports NHK (July 5).

At around 7:40 p.m., Kayoko Takahashi allegedly used a squirt gun to extinguish the flame carried by 77-year-old male runner.

The runner was unharmed, police said.

Upon her arrest on suspicion of disruption of business, Takahashi admitted to the allegations.

Takahashi lives in Hitachi City, Ibaraki. During the relay, she reportedly shouted, “We are opposed to the Olympics! Stop the Olympics!”

In footage posted social media, Takahashi is shown with the squirt gun as the procession passes. As the runner approaches, she begins firing water, which does not seem to disturb the flame.

One officer then holds up a shield to block the spray. Another later apprehends Takahashi.

The relay continued in the prefecture on Monday. The Olympic Games begin in Tokyo on July 23.